Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $45.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

