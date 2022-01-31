Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 180.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,319,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 161.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

