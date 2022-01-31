Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,995 shares of company stock worth $54,249,442 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.