Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,331 BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth about $75,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after acquiring an additional 669,997 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 436.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 203,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 165,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 729.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,218 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

