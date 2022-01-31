Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vera Bradley worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.