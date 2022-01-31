Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 438.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of OptimizeRx worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OptimizeRx by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,957,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $979,569.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,686. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $40.61 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $721.64 million, a P/E ratio of 290.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.19.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

