Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.