Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,618,000 after acquiring an additional 125,268 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

