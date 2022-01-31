Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,297 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,616,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $228.52 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average of $245.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

