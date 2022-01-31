Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $95.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $213.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $9,552,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,662,868 shares of company stock worth $331,981,514 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

