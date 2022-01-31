Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,186 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 397.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90,021 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 67,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.50 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $334.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

