Principal Financial Group (PFG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

