Privatix 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,129.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $78,380.34 and $15,129.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Privatix has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Privatix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00113716 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

