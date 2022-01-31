Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,495.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $672,048.89 and approximately $12,495.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.47 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.81 or 0.99806474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00055151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Professional Fighters League Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

