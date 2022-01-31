Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

PFHD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 23,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.79.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Professional will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of Professional stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 163.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

