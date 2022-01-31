Project Pai Price Tops $0.0036 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.65 million and $831,214.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,792,479,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,388,399 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.