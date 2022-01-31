Prologis (PLD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $170.00.

1/21/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $184.00 to $209.00.

1/20/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $163.00.

1/18/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $166.00.

1/10/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PLD stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.89. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1,170.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

