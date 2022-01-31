Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE PB opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

