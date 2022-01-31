Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 24,031 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $119,193.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,700 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $239,651.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $8,580.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 703 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $4,562.47.

On Thursday, December 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 7,563 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $48,478.83.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,118 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64.

On Thursday, November 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,557 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $42,620.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 68,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,071. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TARA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

