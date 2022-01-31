Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $41,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

