Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $41,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

