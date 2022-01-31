Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after buying an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

