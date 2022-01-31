PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $113.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.28. PTC has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

