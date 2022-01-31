Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $9.02 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $29,665.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,440,095 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.