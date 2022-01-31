Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.53 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

