Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,277 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Zumiez worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $43.25 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

