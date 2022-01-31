Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 21,933 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,933 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $691,799 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

