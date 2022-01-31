Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHCF opened at $0.90 on Monday. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

