PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 8.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 7,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 898,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 156,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 140,695 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

