PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $868,141.14 and $69.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,446.12 or 1.00024553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00072690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00028794 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.00502680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

