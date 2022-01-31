Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $7.25 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $24.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.86 million, with estimates ranging from $30.54 million to $35.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.