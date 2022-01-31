Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oshkosh Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.87 on Monday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

