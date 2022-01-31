Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $145.55 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

