Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

SYK stock opened at $248.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 126,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stryker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Stryker by 16.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.