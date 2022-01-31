Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Northwest Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Northwest Bancorp in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 810,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $30,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

