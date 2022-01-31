Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Premier Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFC. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PFC opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 343,373 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at $9,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.