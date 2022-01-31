Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Issued By SVB Leerink

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

SYK stock opened at $248.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

