Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Shares of T stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $95,642,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.