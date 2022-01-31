Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

