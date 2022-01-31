Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

