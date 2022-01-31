Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 393,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares during the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

