Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.63. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.32 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

NYSE HCA opened at $236.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.91. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

