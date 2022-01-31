Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

Shares of LSTR opened at $155.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

