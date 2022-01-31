Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reduced by Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $335.31 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after buying an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.