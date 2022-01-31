Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Cut by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.93.

MMC stock opened at $150.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $107.29 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.