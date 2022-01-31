Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MA. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.51.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

