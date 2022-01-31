Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Shares of MA stock opened at $382.51 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.51.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.