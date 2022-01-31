Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $98.23 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,741,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,396,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

