Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

PEBO opened at $32.99 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $932.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

