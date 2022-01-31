Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted by Analyst

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. Renasant has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

